Veteran and military spouse job fair to be held at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) -The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting the Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair at Heinz Field on Thursday.

This event will be free for military members, transitioning military members and their spouses.

One of the goals of the event is to reduce the unemployment rate for military spouses.

RecruitMilitary said in a press release that over 600,000 military spouses are unemployed or underemployed in the United States.

There will be over 50 employers at the event throughout the day.

The event will take place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

RecruitMilitary Event Director Allen Von Plinsky is now available to answer questions about the job fair.

To schedule a time to speak with Plinsky, Contact Shelby West at 757-965-5784 or swest@bradley-morris.com.