US Marshals offering $5K for capture of Akron fugitive released to attend daughter’s funeral

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The US Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of an Akron man who was released temporarily from prison to attend his daughter’s funeral.

34-year-old Joe Fletcher was allowed time outside the facility on August 18 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., only visiting the funeral home and a local hall during that time, according to the US District Court.

Joe Fletcher (Courtesy of the US Marshals Service)

An arrest warrant was issued when he failed to return that evening.

Fletcher is currently under indictment in the Northern District of Ohio federal court for multiple counts of both possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, according to a release from the US Marshals.

The US Marshals say that anyone found to be aiding Fletcher, will be charged in federal court.

He’s 5′ 11″ and weighs 240 pounds with numerous tattoos, including ones across the front of his neck.

Fletcher is known to be in the Akron area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest should call the US Marshals Tipline at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.