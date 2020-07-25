Updates: Oahu now under a Hurricane Warning

HONOLULU (KHON2) —
12:14 p.m. Maui residents, expect long lines at Costco as everyone prepares for the storm. Also, bus routes will suspend starting tomorrow.
12:00 p.m. Boat owners are preparing their boats for Douglas at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu.
Hawaiian Electric urges customers to be prepared for extended outages.
Report downed power lines by calling these trouble lines:
o Oʻahu 1-855-304-1212
o Maui 871-7777
o Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461
o Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666
11:00 a.m. Oahu is now under a Hurricane Warning as Hurricane Douglas makes its way toward the Hawaiian islands. Douglas is about 325 miles east of Hilo and 520 miles east southeast of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
Watches and Warnings
Hurricane Watch in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Hurricane Warning in effect for Oahu. A hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Kauai County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.
