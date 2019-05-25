Unofficial results from Mercer Co. primary election updated with absentee votes

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Absentee ballots were counted on Friday in Pennsylvania’s primary election, only changing the outcome of two races so far.

According to the Mercer County Board of Elections, 398 absentee votes were counted and added to the previous results from May 21.

Albert Rock is in the lead by six votes for Farrell’s Democratic council race after gaining 16 votes. He was trailing by two votes on election night.

In the Coolspring Township Republican supervisor race, Mark Skidmore is now tied with Dale Bestwick after picking up two absentee votes compared to one for Bestwick.

The tie will be broken in two weeks through a casting of lots.

Write-in accumulation will begin on Tuesday and will be posted on the Board of Election’s website upon completion.