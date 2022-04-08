AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native and Red Cross Emergency Delegate Jenelle Eli is helping refugees in Ukraine.

A big part of her job is deploying to humanitarian crises. Right now, she’s helping in Poland but was also at the border crossing in Romania.

Her job is to make sure refugees have what they need. Her team is there to offer medical help, pillows, blankets, hygiene items and baby formula. They are also giving out SIM cards and have charging stations for people who need to get a hold of family members.

She said that her experience has been both heartbreaking and heartwarming.

She’s in Poland right now where the government has set up a system of housing. Some people have relatives or friends they can stay with, others are in reception centers like shelters, and others can pay rent or get a hotel if they’re able.

“When people are crossing the border, you’re seeing mothers pushing strollers with one hand and dragging suitcases with the other. You just think about the incredible journey they’ve taken and how hard it is to leave your home, not just with your child, but anything you can carry,” said Eli.

She said everyone has a different reaction. Some people when they cross are thankful and immediately relaxed while others are still really numb and not sure what they need.

She said a lot of what she has seen is devastating. She also talked about all the pain and suffering that people see on TV or read in the news and wants to remind people how strong and resilient refugees are.

“People are so strong, and I’ve seen them all step up to help one another, volunteering, welcoming one another, helping each other navigate the systems here. They do need help, but it’s been pretty incredible to see how they’re wrapping arms around each other,” Eli said.

She’ll be there for about three more weeks, but her team isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. If you want to help, Jenelle shared some ideas on how you can.

You can donate to the Red Cross, or she said the biggest thing you can do to help is to volunteer in your community. She said they will need people to welcome newcomers and to help people navigate their new hometowns.

She said you can also volunteer at your Red Cross locally online at redcross.org.