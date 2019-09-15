UAW and GM meeting Sunday for expired contract

Both sides are awaiting the outcome of the union leaders meeting

(WKBN) – The United Auto Worker’s contract with General Motors expired at midnight Saturday.

Executives are meeting in Detroit to get a deal finalized. Meanwhile, thousands of employees are scheduled for work today.

UAW leadership told members that “significant differences” remained key issues and bargaining would continue right up to the 11:59 p.m. Saturday deadline.

One of those issues was un-allocating the GM plant in Lordstown, which is at the heart of a UAW lawsuit against the automaker.

As far as current contract negotiations, plants had preparing to strike if a deal was not reached last night.

In letters to members Saturday, the union told workers to report to their jobs if they’re scheduled to work on Sunday.

Two options for the union moving forward would be to either pick another target company to negotiate a tentative new contract with first other than GM, or strike.

Just what the union will do will be decided in meetings scheduled for this morning at 10 a.m. in Detroit.

Some are considering a new deadline for a deal to be made.

G.M. is seeking to lower health-care costs and other expenses and the union hopes to get the automaker to produce more vehicles at United States plants and to possibly reopen the factory in Lordstown, Ohio, that was idled in March.

The union sent a letter to its members and GM Saturday saying workers were to report to their jobs if scheduled to work Sunday and a decision on what would happen next would be decided in during the meeting Sunday.

A UAW press release was sent out Saturday night says over 850 Aramark maintenance workers in Parma, Ohio and Hamtramck, Flint and Grand Blanc, Michigan were going on strike over better wages, health care and retirement.

They sent a statement about their workers in Parma, Ohio:

“Every day, UAW members go to work and keep these plants profitable. It’s astounding that Aramark has not agreed to bargain in good faith over their contributions.” UAW Region 1 Director Frank Stuglin

“Every day these UAW members play a crucial role in keeping these plants operating. Aramark needs to provide these workers with fair wages and benefits.” UAW Region 2B Director Rich Rankin

