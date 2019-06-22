Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center travels back to Idora Park with 1930s music

It was a way for people to feel like they were back in the 1930s for a moment.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For almost 100 years, Idora Park was a place where the community could gather and enjoy. The music that echoed through the park is something you don’t often hear anymore, until today.

“The idea was to really step back in time to the 1930s and experience what that big band era of music was really like,” said Traci Manning, curator of education.

Friday, the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center in Youngstown held its Musical Memories of Idora Park event.

Attendees were able to come and enjoy the sounds of Joseph Rubin and His Orchestra as they played tunes from the 1930s.

“What they do is really unique. They are very specific to that time period. From their costumes, to the arrangements, the lighting, the band stands, everything,” Manning said.

There were photos and artifacts from the Idora days on display. There was also lots of dancing.

Manning said this was a way for people to feel like they were back in the 1930s for a moment.

“It’s a really nice experience for people to not only look at an exhibit or hear someone talk, but music has this power of bringing back memories with people,” Manning said.