Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Franklin County, outside Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local health officials are reporting two more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Franklin County outside of Columbus.

Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) say they’ve confirmed two cases within Franklin County. The two cases are male residents who are 52 and 35 years old.

The 35 year old patient with coronavirus is a firefighter with Columbus Fire.

According to FCPH, they’re working to identify those who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases.

“This first cases of COVID-19 in our health jurisdiction, though not a surprise are, however, a reminder for our residents to continue taking the necessary precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families,” said Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

“This is an ever-evolving situation and we will continue to notify the public as things change,” he added.

As a reminder for the public, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (with a temperature of or higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius)

Cough

Shortness of breath

