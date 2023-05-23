LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are on the run after escaping from an Ohio prison on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 47-year-old James Lee, who were reported missing on Tuesday from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution near Lima, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Prison officials are working with local enforcement to apprehend the two men.

James Lee and Brad Gillespie. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Gillespie is serving in prison for a murder conviction, while Lee is serving for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking. Both should be considered dangerous and authorities are asking anyone who sees the men, or has information regarding the incident, to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post at 1-419-423-1414.