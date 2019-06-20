Trumbull County Food Trail presents food Passport Program

The new passport program highlights 15 of the restaurants.

The Italian Food Trail is offering a new program to highlight some Italian restaurants in Trumbull County.

The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau came up with the idea as a way to offer the community a taste of Italian food.

“We look forward to sharing the Italian Food Trail and the Passport Program with our residents, as well as providing yet another reason for visitors to experience Trumbull County,” said Executive Director of Trumbull County Tourism Beth Carmichael.

Currently, the tour has more than 50 different Italian restaurants in Trumbull County.

The new passport program highlights 15 of the restaurants.

Every time a guest makes a qualifying purchase at one of the 15 restaurants, they get a stamp inside their passport.

Once you have all 15 stamps, you then will turn your book in to be entered into a drawing for $50 gift certificates for the restaurants.

Carmichael hopes the tour highlights the history of the area.

“Italian families who immigrated here in the late 1800s and 1900s have imparted a culinary legacy that’s not found in other regions of the country,” she said.

You can find out more information about the food trail and the passport program on their website.