The fair will continue through July 14

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair will kick off in Cortland on Sunday.

On Saturday, the fairgrounds were being prepared for the festivities. Empty stables and barns were set up around the area. A variety of vendors, food stands and rides are also ready for guests.

The fair will continue through July 14. For a list of events, go to trumbullcountyfair.com.