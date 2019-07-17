Trumbull County arraignments: July 17, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Dreano Golden: Escape
Juan Jordan: Escape
Shontell Williams: Escape
John Wilson: Escape
Justice Jamel Roberts: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Stephen MJ Esposito, III: Grand theft
Cody James Langlet: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ira T. Binford, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
William J. Kline: Possession of cocaine
Michael Jerome Hall: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine
Miranda A. Holko: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Pierre L. Williams, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine
Christina Marie Mazzella: Grand theft
Keith Jamar Holley: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Gerald C. Simon: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Joshua Blake Vigorito: Rape and kidnapping
Daniel Patrick Babcock: Cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana with specifications for forfeiture, two counts of having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case
Bradley Michael Woolard: Possession of cocaine
Daemin A. Robinson: Rape
Joseph M. Luich: Possession of cocaine
Kalen Tre Von Simpson: Possession of cocaine
Nicholas M. Kreuger: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jennifer Marie Conley: Three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and possession of drugs
Margaret May Carroll: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Richard Thomas Kusnir: Assault
Michelle L. Sullivan: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jessee Lee Ellsworth: Possession of cocaine and breaking and entering
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.