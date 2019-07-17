Trumbull County arraignments: July 17, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Dreano Golden: Escape

Juan Jordan: Escape

Shontell Williams: Escape

John Wilson: Escape

Justice Jamel Roberts: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Stephen MJ Esposito, III: Grand theft

Cody James Langlet: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ira T. Binford, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

William J. Kline: Possession of cocaine

Michael Jerome Hall: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine

Miranda A. Holko: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Pierre L. Williams, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine

Christina Marie Mazzella: Grand theft

Keith Jamar Holley: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Gerald C. Simon: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Joshua Blake Vigorito: Rape and kidnapping

Daniel Patrick Babcock: Cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana with specifications for forfeiture, two counts of having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Bradley Michael Woolard: Possession of cocaine

Daemin A. Robinson: Rape

Joseph M. Luich: Possession of cocaine

Kalen Tre Von Simpson: Possession of cocaine

Nicholas M. Kreuger: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jennifer Marie Conley: Three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and possession of drugs

Margaret May Carroll: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Richard Thomas Kusnir: Assault

Michelle L. Sullivan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jessee Lee Ellsworth: Possession of cocaine and breaking and entering

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.