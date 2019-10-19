Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Various watches and warnings are expected to be in effect until noon Saturday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area until noon Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center had been closely tracking a disturbance in the gulf all week. That disturbance strengthened to become Nestor around 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Nestor is about 135 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 140 miles southwest of Panama City Florida. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour as of the 11 p.m. advisory.

The system is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast later Friday and will then move inland across parts of the southeast throughout the weekend.

The NHC says there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation up to 5 feet along the Florida Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach. Portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast may experience tropical-storm-force winds.

Isolated flash flooding is also possible along the central and eastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States through Saturday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Navarre Florida to Yankeetown Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

