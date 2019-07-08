LIVE NOW /
Ohio State Highway Patrol release crash statistics of Fourth of July reporting period

During the reporting period, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 809 crashes.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics for the Fourth of July reporting period on Monday.

According to a press release, 12 people were killed from traffic crashes between Wednesday and Sunday. In three of those deaths, impairment was considered a factor.

The press release said troopers made 709 impaired driving arrests and 507 arrests for drug-related charges.

“Impaired driving is a risk to everyone’s safety on our roads,” said Patrol superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro in the release.

Between July 3 and 4 of last year, troopers reported four fatal crashes that killed eight people.

