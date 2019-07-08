Ohio State Highway Patrol release crash statistics of Fourth of July reporting period

During the reporting period, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 809 crashes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics for the Fourth of July reporting period on Monday.

According to a press release, 12 people were killed from traffic crashes between Wednesday and Sunday. In three of those deaths, impairment was considered a factor.

The press release said troopers made 709 impaired driving arrests and 507 arrests for drug-related charges.

During the reporting period, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 809 crashes.

“Impaired driving is a risk to everyone’s safety on our roads,” said Patrol superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro in the release.

Between July 3 and 4 of last year, troopers reported four fatal crashes that killed eight people.