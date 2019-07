It happened around 5 p.m. on Burnett Street

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers were on the scene of a single car crash in Braceville Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.