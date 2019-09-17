Tree falls on car, injures girl in Sharpsville

The tree fell on a car driving along Hazen Road in Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A little girl went to the hospital, and power was knocked out in the area after a tree fell on a car and power lines in Sharpsville.

The girl who went to the hospital was in the car at the time the tree fell on Hazen Road, near Buhl Park, Tuesday morning. She had a cut on her leg, which was bleeding.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews are now working to clean the tree up and restore power to the area. There are less than 30 power outages in Hermitage and Sharpsville, according to Penn Power, which estimated that power would be restored by 1:30 p.m.

The tree had been hollowed out and may have been damaged from a previous storm.