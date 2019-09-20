Thousands of young protestors gather in DC demanding action on climate change

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Around the world Friday, young people inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg are “striking” to demand action on climate change.

Thunberg has spent the last week in Washington, D.C. advocating for change. An event in the nation’s capital drew thousands of young people to Capitol Hill.

“Getting the youth activated in all of this climate change is really pushing the older generations also to move forward with us” said Mary Davis, student.



“It’s not something that we can just stand by and prevent. We need to do something now and it will affect everyone,” said student Noa Schleifer.



Students left the classroom and headed to the U.S. Capitol for a hands-on lesson in science and government. They want Congress to pass laws to stop the burning of fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions and ultimately make the world greener.



“No fuel, no gas, everything run electrical. less cutting down trees,” said student Ruth Mogus.



Crowds demanded action from Congress. Participants said if lawmakers don’t take action, voters will.

“Climate Strike” organizers said people only have 11 more years before the planet suffers irreversible damage. They’re demanding solutions to rising sea levels, warmer temperatures and catastrophic weather before it’s too late.



“It’s time for us to change, it’s time for us to make a difference” said Mogus.

Students believe rallies like this are a positive step toward changing the planet’s future.

“I think it is a great way to keep changing moving,” Davis said.