The US economy’s long road to recovery after the pandemic

So far, Congress has approved nearly $3 trillion in aid

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The US economy continues to crash as a result of the pandemic. Now, some states are starting to reopen businesses against the advice of medical experts, and even President Donald Trump, in an effort to save their economies, but some members of Congress think it will be a long road to recovery that will require even more federal aid.

Even after approving an additional $480 billion in aid for small businesses, hospitals, and testing, lawmakers acknowledged it will still be a long road to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. State and local governments say they’re still waiting for help, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress needs to be cautious.

“Take a look at how much debt we’ve racked up,” said McConnell.

In a radio interview Wednesday, McConnell suggested that allowing states to file for bankruptcy would be better than borrowing more money at the federal level. States are losing huge sums of tax revenue needed to pay for police, fire, and other essential services.

“And they are our heroes right now, so I don’t know what Mitch McConnell is thinking, but that’s totally irresponsible,” said Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada.

So far, Congress has approved nearly $3 trillion in aid.

“It’s absolutely clear that more help is going to be needed with unemployment insurance,” said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico.

New Mexico Representatives Lujan and Deb Haaland say people are in dire need.

“We would like. to see an influx to SNAP benefits,” said Haaland.

Democrats also want more money for the post office and for expanding rural broadband so Americans can have access to telemedicine and del e-learning. Now, and if a second wave of COVID-19 cases arrives in the fall.