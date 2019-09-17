Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to nation’s capital

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) – A group of World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veterans from Tennessee flew to Washington for the day to visit the memorials that honor those who fought with them and, in too many cases, died alongside them.

“Oh, I love my country,” said WWII veteran, David Lowhorn.

At 100 years old, Lowhorn has a century of memories – many from his time in WWII.

“All of the people that have been buried. That’s the worst thing I saw,” he said.

Lowhorn hopes Americans remember the sacrifices he and his WWII brothers and sisters made.

“I just don’t want them to forget about it,” he said.

A crowd at the WWII Memorial Tuesday hasn’t forgotten.

Lowhorn and the rest of his Middle Tennessee Honor Flight group came to the National Mall for what they thought would be a simple visit but ended up becoming the focal point of the ceremony commemorating two major battles.

“I would have never had a chance to come back up this way,” WWII veteran James Crumbley said.

It’s even more special for these veterans to visit the WWII Memorial this year since it marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, but they can’t help but think of the country’s longest war where American troops are still in harm’s way.

“It’s time to come out. We’ve been there too long,” Lowhorn said.

While Lowhorn believes American troops should come home from the Middle East, fellow WWII Navy veteran, Crumbley, thinks they should finish the job even though he knows it’s not easy.

“They have their hands full,” Crumbley said.

But both veterans hope the war in Afghanistan doesn’t discourage future generations from serving our country.

“They need to see all the pieces of WWII so they know what we’ve been through,” Lowhorn said.

A history lesson for some but still memories for Lowhorn and this group of heroes.