Teen fatally stabbed as dozens watch, recorded video

WARNING: The above video could be considered graphic to some viewers.

NEW YORK, New York (CNN) – A teen’s murder was streamed and recorded by dozens of people watching who did nothing to help, according to police.

Police say some of the final moments of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris’ life were recorded on cell phones and streamed on social media.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen. They would rather video this event,” said Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, a Nassau County homicide detective.

Police say dozens of people watched an unarmed Morris get stabbed earlier this week outside of a strip mall in Nassau County, New York.

“There’s gotta be about 50, 60, 70 kids here. We have a handful of kids that have come forward that have identified subjects involved in this. There is definitely more,” Fitzpatrick said.

Morris was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the fight Morris was involved in was over a girl.

“It’s over a common girl and the perception of who she might be dating or who she might be hanging with,” Fitzpatrick said.

Homicide detectives are now urging and warning witnesses to come forward.

“You need to get out in front of this. After I put handcuffs on you is not going to be the time to be helpful for you,” Fitzpatrick said.

Officials say police presence has now been beefed up around the school and the area where the fight took place.

Nassau County put out a statement on the stabbing, “If you see someone in serious danger, please use your phone to get help — not likes and shares.”

At least one person has been arrested and charged with Morris’ death. That suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday.