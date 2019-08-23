Teen charged with bringing pellet gun to Warren G. Harding High School

The superintendent said no one was in any danger, and the prosecutor determined it was a misdemeanor charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager faces a misdemeanor charge after police seized a pellet gun from him at Warren G. Harding High School.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said no one was ever in any danger, releasing the following statement on Friday:

After a review of the circumstances and facts gathered yesterday afternoon, it is my understanding the Prosecutor amended the charges in this situation from a F2 to a M1. As our building administration responded to and investigated this matter, at no time did we believe there was a direct threat or eminent danger presented to our students and staff. We continue to strive to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and faculty at all times. Superintendent Steve Chiaro

The incident was reported Thursday, according to a police report.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with illegal conveyance of an item indistinguishable from a firearm into a school safety zone.