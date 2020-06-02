Teen caught smuggling 7 kilos of cocaine at El Paso border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 17-year-old boy attempted to smuggle more than 7 kilos of cocaine on Monday at an El Paso port of entry, U.S. Customs and Protection said in a news release.

It was about 7:30 a.m. when the teen, a U.S. citizen, arrived from Mexico at the Ysleta Port of Entry in a compact car. Border officers referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection, at which point a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Officers conducted an X-Ray and detected several anomalies in the vehicle’s rear seats and center console before finding 15.83 pounds of cocaine.

The cocaine seizure was one of three major drug busts this past week at El Paso ports of entry.



Border officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas found 23.1 pounds of methamphetamine in the quarter panels of a pickup (CBP)

On May 28, border officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas found 23.1 pounds of methamphetamine in the quarter panels of a pickup driven by 21-year-old man, also a U.S. citizen.

Border officers discovered 12 bundles of meth (27.43 pounds) in the spare tire of a truck at the Paso Del Norte Bridge. (CBP)

And on May 26, border officers discovered 12 bundles of meth (27.43 pounds) in the spare tire of a truck at the Paso Del Norte Bridge. The driver was a 51-year-old Mexican man.

“CBP is committed to disrupting drug trafficking organizations’ attempts to smuggle narcotics through ports of entry and into our communities,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a statement. “CBP officers are faced with an array of smuggling attempts and concealment methods. The officers’ passion and dedication to our mission are critical in stopping contraband from entering our country.”

CBP officers arrested all subjects and turned them over to Homeland Security Investigations and local authorities to face charges.

Without providing details, CBP said officers also arrested several individuals wanted on an array of charges, including sexual assault of a child, parole violations, driving while intoxicated, and fugitive from justice.

