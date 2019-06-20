System update comes to Mill Creek’s lily pond

A new aeration system has been installed at the facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large update has been recently made to the Lily Pond at the Mill Creek MetroParks.

A new aeration system has been installed at the facility.

There are three separate diffuser stations in the water, which are all powered from one compressor on the shore.

The main purpose is to circulate the pond property, which will increase dissolved healthy bacteria growth. It should also help prevent fish kill like what was seen in July 2015.

“Nothing is fool-proof, but it will greatly reduce the risk by keeping the pond circulated at all times with proper levels of dissolved oxygen. You shouldn’t have a problem like that that was caused by a depletion of oxygen,” said Nick Derico from Mill Creek MetroParks.

The project has been talked about for years, but the big challenge was getting power to the lily pond.