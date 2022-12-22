MORO, Ark. (WREG) — A man and woman are being held in jail without bond after a 6-year-old boy was found dead beneath a wooden floor inside a home in Moro, Arkansas.

A picture of 28-year-old Ashley Rolland with two black eyes was taken Monday morning as she was booked into the St. Francis County jail.

Rolland and Nathan Bridges are both charged with capital murder in the child’s death. The pair appeared in court Monday where they were ordered to be held without bond.

The boy’s body was found late Friday night by deputies who contacted the Arkansas State Police. News of the child’s death and reports the boy may have died as many as three months ago sent shockwaves through the small town.

“Very sad that I have a house just two houses over that there was a deceased child that close,” said neighbor Michelle Calloway.

Investigators said a young girl also found in the home had what appeared to be scalp burns and other signs of abuse.

In addition to capital murder, Rolland and Bridges are charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Monday afternoon a couple who said they were Nathan Bridges’ parents came to turn off the water and gas at the home. While both declined to be interviewed, they said their son is innocent.

Rolland and Bridges are scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 23.