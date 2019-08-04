Suspect in Dayton mass shooting identified

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and police Lt. Col. Matt Carper give the latest update on the mass shooting during a news conference at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect police say opened fire in the Oregon District Sunday morning has been identified.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News the gunman in the Dayton shooting was a man named Connor Betts of Bellbrook. Authorities have not officially identified the shooter or released a possible motive.

Authorities say Ohio shooter’s sister is one of the nine victims killed.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police say Betts was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle, firing multiple rounds.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

Bellbrook Police are assisting Dayton Police and the FBI with the search of Betts’ home in Bellbrook. The search began at around 6 am Sunday morning. The 2200 block of Creekwood Court is blocked while police conduct the search. No timetable was given as to when the street may reopen.

“The road is going to be blocked because we are trying to give the family respect,” Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said.

Doherty also said the house was safe when officers arrived, with no explosives rigged. The house was a family home, with three or four people living in it. Those involved in the search were collecting any evidence that may assist in the investigation of the shooting, according to Doherty.

While Bellbrook Police have never had a situation like this, Chief Doherty says they are always ready.

“We train for active shooters, we train for these kind of things,” Chief Doherty said. “It’s just difficult.”

There have not been any calls or concerns regarding Betts to the Bellbrook Police Department in the past, Doherty said.

Bellbrook Police discussed their role in the search saying it was connected to the mass shooting in Dayton.