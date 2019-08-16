Superintendent says nontraditional start time for Canfield Schools will benefit students

The change will only affect children in kindergarten through sixth grade

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Many schools across the area have already started the 2019-2020 school year. But this year at Canfield Local Schools, start times are a little different.

In the Valley: First day of school start dates

The nontraditional start time is to better prepare students and teachers for the new school year. The reason behind the decision is so students can be tested to provide individualized instruction, earlier in the year.

This change will only affect children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Canfield Local Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan says this is the first year they are trying this.

“We need to benchmark them so that we are having reading groups appropriately. Same with mathematics. So we want to drive them at their ability level even higher so that not everyone is either watered down or being taught way above their heads,” he said.

Canfield Local Schools 2019-2020 Calendar

For more information about benchmark testing, head over to Canfield Local Schools’ website.