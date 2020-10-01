Student Athlete: Will Davies

The Poland senior is a standout lineman and fullback as well as a commended national merit scholar with a 3.9 GPA

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland football team has rolled off four-straight wins and ranked second in Region 13 in the playoff seedings announced on Thursday.

Senior Will Davies is one of their unsung heroes on the offensive line, playing a big role for the Bulldogs on and off the field. Plus, Will is a nationally recognized student and now, he’s our “Student Athlete of the Week.”

“I love every day I get to be out here,” Davies said. “It’s nice because it breaks up the lull from school. I get to be out here with friends, my brothers, my family, having fun playing our favorite sport.”

Will is not the biggest, fastest or strongest player for the Bulldogs, but he just may be the smartest.

As a 5’7″ right guard and fullback, what Will lacks in size, he makes up for with toughness and tenacity.

“Our O-line you’ve got 6’5″, 6’3″, 6’3″ and then you’ve got me at 5’7″,” Davies said. “I like to joke that I bring down our line’s height average to about 5’10”, but it does fuel me to compete and just be scrappy on the field.”

Will is the ultimate team player. In fact, he brings two different jerseys to the sidelines on Friday nights, switching between 45 and 58 as he splits time on the line and in the backfield.

“I take it as a joke sometimes, I walk into practice on Monday and be like coach what number am I this week?” Davies said. “I’ll get an answer back and practice for the position coming Friday night but if I have to switch then I’ll happily do it.”

Off the field, Will carries a 3.9 GPA, with a 32 on his ACT, earning “prestigious” status as a commended National Merit Scholar. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and next year, plans to study chemical engineering in college.

“Grades probably mean the most to me,” Davies said. “My mom was a teacher and she always pushed me to be the best I could. It’s nice to go in there and get a good ACT score, it gives me better chances with the colleges I want to go to.”