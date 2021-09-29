Steep fines buried in Dems budget bill could impact businesses if vaccine mandate becomes law

(WKBN) – An increase in fines for health and safety violations for U.S. companies is getting a big increase in the Democrat’s budget bill.

According to Forbes, there is a ten-fold increase in fines for employers that “willfully” and “repeatedly” violate a section of labor law that deals with hazards, deaths, or serious physical harm to their employees.

The fines go up to $700,000 for serious infractions, and that is for each incidence.

If President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination mandate is made into law, those fines could impact non-compliant companies in a big way.

Right now, Biden’s proposed fine for vaccine non-compliance through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is about $14,000, but businesses worry this line item in the budget bill could increase those fines if the vaccine mandate is enacted into law.

Biden is asking OSHA to use its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to enact the new vaccine requirements, but it has not officially happened and could also be facing numerous battles in court.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the mandate a “bad idea,” and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined other state attorney generals in threatening to take legal action against the administration if those sweeping mandates are implemented.