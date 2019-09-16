Roethlisberger done for the season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads to the locker room as time runs out in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers' quarterback will be placed on the reserve/injured list with an elbow injury.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The season is over for Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The team made the announcement on Monday, after Roethlisberger left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury.

It was determined that Roethlisberger will require season ending surgery.

Head Coch Mike Tomlin released the following statement today:

“Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”

The Steelers will now rely on Mason Rudolph, a third-round draft pick in 2018, to help the team overcome their 0-2 start to the season.

Ben Roethlisberger is a 6-time Pro Bowler, and the Steelers’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, helping lead the franchise to a pair of Super Bowl titles.