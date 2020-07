The Statue of Liberty was removed from outside the old Liberty Tax Service location on Route 5 in Braceville

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday night, a Trumbull County statue got a new home.

On Saturday, the statue was unveiled at its new home in Newton Falls at what will now be known as Liberty Park.