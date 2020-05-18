Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

State working with OSHAA for school sports training protocol

News

Last week, Husted announced that low-contact sports can resume in Ohio on May 26

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The state of Ohio work group responsible for setting safety protocols for restarting sports in Ohio will being working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association on safe ways to get high school athletes back into group training regimes.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement Monday at the state’s coronavirus briefing.

“We are going to begin to coordinate with them on protocols for training in preparation for school-sanction sports,” Husted said.

Last week, Husted announced that low-contact sports can resume in Ohio on May 26, but school sports and training were not part of that announcement.

OSHAA winter sports tournaments and all spring sports were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award