Southern Park Mall kicks off summer movie series

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall began its summer movie series Tuesday.

Every Tuesday at 2 p.m., for the next three weeks, the Southern Park Mall will show a movie free for anyone to enjoy.

“We kicked off our first in a series of four summer movies. The movies are free, and they’re all kids movies,” said Lori Reda, marketing director for the Southern Park Mall. 

There is free popcorn and juice, a picture station and coloring activities for the kids. 

Reda said they are doing this as a way to keep the mall engaged with the community.

“It’s a great interactive event that we have as part of our Kids Club programming,” Reda said. 

Here is a list of movies that will be shown over the next few weeks:

  • August 6: “Peter Rabbit”
  • August 13: “A Wrinkle in Time”
  • August 20: “Finding Nemo”

Reda said this is the first year of the summer movie series, but they hope to continue doing this in the future.

