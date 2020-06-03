Sources: The Ohio State University selects new president

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has chosen the chancellor of the State Univesity of New York system as the school’s new president, sources confirmed to NBC4’s Colleen Marshall Tuesday.

The sources confirmed that Kristina Johnson, the former chancellor of the 64-college SUNY system, will be announced as the new OSU president in the coming days.

OSU President Michael Drake announced his retirement last November.

Johnson is an engineer, an inventor, and during the Obama administration, was the undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. She earned her doctorate at Stanford and is said to be an advocate for women’s leadership and STEM education.

She is right now helping lead the coronavirus response in New York.

Johnson is leaving the SUNY position after accepting the job three years ago at a salary of $560,000 a year.