TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Some parking lots in Trumbull County MetroParks will be temporarily closed on Monday.

According to a press release, Oakfield Trailhead, Sunside Trailhead and Clarence Darrow MetroPark will be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday.

Foster and Canoe City MetroParks will be closed Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

Trumbull County MetroParks said it is part of a project to seal and stripe all of its parking lots.