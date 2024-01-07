HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The snowstorm did not stop anyone from making it to the first day of the Farm Show, including a family from Texas.

Charissa Baxter grew up in the Midstate and, now living in Texas brought her son to the Farm Show for the first time.

“My parents brought us when we were kids, and we haven’t been for years…now that he’s Farm Show age, we thought it would be a good experience for him,” said Charissa Baxter.

Her son Nash stopped at the Calving Corner and saw a birth.

“Amazing, you just don’t see that much in Texas,” said Nash Baxter.

Aidan Peck had a much shorter commute, Harrisburg Native says the snowy weather wasn’t stopping him from making it to the Farm Show.

“Cause I come every year, I have since I was a kid and it’s about time come by myself, come out to see everything,” said Aidan Peck.

Eight days of animals, contests, food, and of course the famous Farm Show milkshake.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says all his loves and passions are in one place, especially the animals.

“A lot of people don’t know that when I was younger, I used to spend my summers on my uncle’s farm in Ohio, so I love the farm animals,” said Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor.

The last day for the Farm Show is January 13th.