Sherrod Brown visits U.S. border at El Paso, Texas

Brown reiterated his call for an end to the administration's family separation policy

EL PASO, Texas (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown visited the U.S. border with Mexico in El Paso, Texas on Sunday.

According to a press release, Brown met with advocates and those who have been working with migrants and their families.

Last month, Brown voted for emergency funding to improve conditions for children and families seeking asylum at the southern border.

He also called for an investigation into federal contractors in charge of detained children.

In the release, Brown stated:

“Today’s visit underscored the inhumanity and coldness of President Trump’s family separation policy. Connie and I met today with children and families who are coming to our country to flee violence and persecution, seeking a better life for their families. Tearing them apart and locking them in cages isn’t going to fix our broken immigration policy and it goes against the values that make this country great. It’s past time the President end this policy, stop with the divisive rhetoric and name-calling, and work with Congress to find a solution that secures our borders while creating a pathway for people to earn citizenship.”