YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown met with members of the Mahoning River Mayors’ Association in Youngstown on Monday to discuss revitalizing the Mahoning River corridor and creating more jobs in the Valley.

“We have a chance to put Ohioans to work across our state. We can create jobs repaving and repairing our streets, rebuilding bridges and building broadband networks across the state. I’m here today to hear from Valley mayors as we continue working with local, state, and federal officials to support communities across the state,” Brown said.

The round table included Mayor Brown of Youngstown, Mayor Franklin of Warren, Mayor Iudiciani of Lowellville, Mayor Melfi of Girard, Mayor Mientkiewicz of Niles and Mayor Waddell of Newton Falls.

Mayors who attended talked about a need for more public and private partnerships as well as projects to invest in creating local jobs.

Brown joined other senators to release a blueprint to improve infrastructure across the U.S. while creating millions of construction jobs. President Trump promised a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, but a plan has not been released.