Sen. Sherrod Brown meets with steelworkers in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was in Warren Monday, speaking with local steelworkers about keeping jobs here.

Brown is reintroducing the Outsourcing Accountability Act. If passed, Brown says it would increase transparency and accountability for steel producing companies that want to ship jobs overseas.

Brown said too many public companies get a tax cut and then move jobs offshore.

Right now, companies are not required to disclose locations in which employees are based. That makes it difficult to track the number of jobs they are eliminating in the United States and moving to foreign countries.

“We know GM, for instance, as they shut down, say they reallocate Lordstown, they have increased production in Mexico. They call that job growth. I call it moving jobs offshore,” Brown said. “We want to know exactly what they’re doing so the public can have more say in it in the end.”

The legislation would require public companies to disclose how many jobs they have and where they are located. Brown joined with members of Steelworkers Local 1375 in this effort.