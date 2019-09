The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-80 at the Weathersfield/Girard line

GIRARD/WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are responding to reports of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80, near the Mahoning River at the border between Weathersfield Township and Girard.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers can expect delays. One lane is closed westbound.

