See if your Ohio voter registration is on purge list

The list contains names of registrants who haven't voted in six years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Secretary of State Frank LaRose is offering voters an opportunity to check their voter registration status prior to a purging of inactive voters.

An online tool called Registration Reset lists voters that are set to be purged from Ohio’s rolls. The list contains the names of voters that have been inactive for six years, as reported by county boards of election.

Each voter on the list will receive official notice in the mail. Those mailings went out July 29. If you want to check your status online, the Registration Reset tool lists those voter and provides assistance to those who want to continue their active registration status.

“I want every eligible Ohioan who wants to vote to have that opportunity. That’s my mission. The Registration Reset initiative is an unprecedented effort to partner with community organizations and give individuals who have been inactive voters for at least 12 elections an opportunity to re-engage,” said LaRose.

You can continue your registration status in several ways:

Respond to the postcard mailed by your county board of elections.

Update your registration information on Voteohio.gov

Mail in a voter registration form that can be found on your local board of elections, public library, BMV or elsewhere

Action must be taken on your voter status by Sept. 6, 2019. Even if your registration is canceled, you can still re-register to vote up to 30 days before an election. Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5, 2019 election is Oct. 7, 2019.

Over 235,000 voter could be purged from the state voter rolls.