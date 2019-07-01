Searchers find Ohio child’s body in lake after he fell from boat

The release says the boy's body was found shortly after 9 a.m. Monday in a no-wake zone at Salt Fork Marina

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) – State authorities say searchers have found the body of a 7-year-old boy in an Ohio lake after he fell from a boat.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a release Monday that Afton Taylor, of North Canton, was reported missing Sunday evening while boating with his family at Salt Fork State Park in eastern Ohio. The release says the boy’s body was found shortly after 9 a.m. Monday in a no-wake zone at Salt Fork Marina.

Authorities say the boy was reported missing in the lake in Guernsey County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The search continued until midnight and resumed Monday morning.

Agencies participating in the search included the Department of Natural Resources, the State Highway Patrol, numerous fire departments and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office.

