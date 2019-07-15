Ryan speaks on facility for migrant children in Florida

Ryan spoke on the conditions of the facility and says leaders need to release the children being held

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WKBN) – Tim Ryan spoke to a crowd and reporters during a press conference on Monday.

The conference was to speak about the oversight visit of the Homestead, Florida facility for migrant children and their families.

Rosa Delauro, who also spoke, posted a video to her Facebook page of the press conference.

“What are these young people gonna feel about the United States when they do get out of these facilities?” Ryan said.

Other members of Congress at the conference included: Nita Lowey, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Lucille Roybal-Allard, Barbara Lee, Mark Pocan, Lois Frankel, Bonnie Watson-Coleman, Charlie Crist and Pete Aguilar.

Watch the video here to see the entire press conference.