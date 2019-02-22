Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
27 Investigates
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown man sentenced for death of woman found in SUV
Top Stories
OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County
Top Stories
Prosecutors say deal in works for former Youngstown police chief’s son in shooting charges
Wind and waves prompt warning on Lake Michigan
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
Man shot in stomach on Youngstown’s west side
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Indy
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Heroin Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Fox Sports App
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Rich Morgan Salute
How Rich Morgan brought ‘Money Movie’ to life
March 1 designated as ‘Rich Morgan Day’ in the Valley
Youngstown mayor gives WKBN’s Rich Morgan special proclamation
WKBN Forecaster Rich Morgan says goodbye to viewers
WATCH: Former coworkers send wishes for Rich Morgan’s retirement
More Rich Morgan Salute Headlines
WKBN’s Rich Morgan beginning newest venture — retirement
Congratulate Rich Morgan on his retirement
How Rich Morgan brought World War II tech into your living room
What Rich Morgan will miss after retirement
Why Rich Morgan stayed in Youngstown
Rich Morgan, The Repairman
A look back at how “Morgan’s Meanderings” got started
Rich Morgan, The Lumberjack
When Rich Morgan learned what ‘Wedding Soup’ was for the first time
Rich Morgan on Pizza, Chocolate, and Ice Cream in the Valley