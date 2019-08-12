Resident saves Niles boy from drowning in apartment swimming pool

The child was taken to the hospital for further evaluation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles boy who almost drowned in a swimming pool on Monday is safe thanks to help from a stranger.

“I just had to get him conscious. I had to get the water out of his lungs so he could breathe again,” said Kevin Rigg.

Rigg was with his family at the Royal Mall Apartments swimming pool in Niles when he noticed that a child needed help.

“When I turned around, I thought he was underwater holding his breath, but when I took a second look, he wasn’t moving. His eyes were open,” Rigg said.

According to the 911 call, Rigg’s wife, Monica said, “A little boy jumped in the pool. My husband went to go get him because he wasn’t coming back up. Now he’s giving him CPR.”

“I’m so proud of him,” Monica said. “I mean, it’s just crazy to me. I mean, that little boy was blue in the face and he wasn’t breathing.”

By the time emergency responders arrived on the scene, the young boy was awake.

“The young male was fortunate that there was somebody there at this time because I don’t know how long it would have been before someone found him in the deep end at the bottom of the pool,” said Thomas Lambert from Lane Lifetrans.

The child was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but paramedics said it appears he’ll make a full recovery.

“[He’s] very luck to be alive, very lucky for a bystander that cared enough to jump in,” said Lambert said.

“I feel like anybody should have done that, really. If anybody was in the pool and seen a kid there, they should jump in and save them, so I don’t really feel like a hero. I just did what anybody else would,” Rigg said.