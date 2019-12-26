Record number of dogs adopted at Perry County shelter after anonymous donor covers fees

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A record number of dogs found furever homes after an anonymous donor covered the adoption fees for all dogs that were in the Perry County Dog Shelter.

The day after Christmas, shelter officials told NBC4’s Rob Sneed about 30 dogs were adopted after the anonymous donation. Only 17 dogs are still in need of a home.

If you’d like to adopt a dog from the shelter, all you need to pay is a $16 license fee. According to the shelter’s Facebook post, fees are covered through the end of the day–Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

The shelter, located at 1650 Commerce Drive in New Lexington, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Tap here to see the dogs currently up for adoption.