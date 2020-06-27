Recall Ginther rally held at Columbus City Hall

The rally comes just hours after Ginther and other city officials called for an end to violence in the city

RAW VIDEO: Contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of people have gathered near Columbus City Hall for a Recall Ginther rally.

According to the group’s Facebook page, they are planning to provide petitions to recall Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The group says there will be several speakers at the rally as well.

The group posted the following statement on its website:

“Mayor Andrew Ginther has failed the citizens of Columbus, allowing personal political interests to determine city policies and priorities, versus the interests of the people. This has resulted in worsening economic disparity, decreased quality of living, reduced confidence in municipal government, and deterioration of the relationship between civilians and law enforcement.” The Recall Ginther PAC

