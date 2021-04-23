RECALL ALERT: Schnucks says several bakery items may contain plastic

(WTVO) — Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns. Officials say that manufacturer Genpak notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in packaging.
Officials say the plastic particles could be embedded in the baked goods, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:
Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832029 UPC: 4131832037
Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832159 UPC: 4131832037
Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count
UPC: 4131832067 UPC: 4131832039
Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832026 UPC: 4131832042
Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832027 UPC: 4131831267
Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department)
UPC: 215232XXXXX
Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging
purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
Cornbread Slice Corn Bread
UPC: 2520300XXXXX UPC: 4131831243
Butterflake Roll, 6 count
UPC: 252079XXXX
Read the full press release here.