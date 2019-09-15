Recall alert: Air rifle can ‘unexpectedly discharge’

The firm has received one report of premature discharge

(WKBN) – About 1,400 firearms are being recalled for discharging even if the safety is on.

The product is the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says this could result in injury or death. The firm has received one report of premature discharge. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles and contact Air Venturi to receive a free Trigger Upgrade repair kit and installation instructions.

The repair is made by removing the trigger guard, replacing the current trigger with a new trigger and re-installing the trigger guard using the Allen Keys provided in the Upgrade repair kit. DIANA and its importer, AIR VENTURI, are contacting all known purchasers directly.

The rifle was sold at Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot and other air rifle retailers nationwide. It was also sold online at Amazon.com, PyramydAir.com and AirGunDepot.com.

Purchase of the rifle were made from July 2018 through June 2019 for about $220.

The number for the item is 1900001 and 1900101 with the serial numbers 2318220145032949E through 2318229955034368E and 2318229955075924I – 2318229955076323I.