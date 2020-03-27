WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are briefing the press on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday evening. You can stream the briefing live right here.

The United States Friday became the first country to surpass 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the case tracker by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. topped 1,500.

In his opening statement, Trump said his administration is taking new action to ensure that America has the medical resources and equipment needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, issuing an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce and prioritize ventilators for coronavirus patients.

“We’ve delivered thousands of them,” Trump said. “But we’re going to be doing a lot more.”

Earlier Friday, the President signed the $2.2 trillion rescue package after it was approved by the House. Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400, and parents would get $500 per child

