JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN / WRTF) – A portion of State Route 7 was blocked Thursday after a landslide in Jefferson County.

Rain came down in the area near the Ohio River, saturating the ground and causing the landslide on State Route 7 between Empire and Toronto, Ohio.

According to ODOT, the road will be closed until further notice.

There is no word yet on when rocks and dirt will be hauled away to reopen the road.